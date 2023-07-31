Redmi 12 5G India Launch on 1 August: Know Specification, Design, & Details Here

Redmi 12 5G is set to make its debut in India on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. The Xiaomi sub-brand formally announced the launch date on Thursday, 27 July, for interested buyers in the country. The launch of the new 5G smartphone is set to happen along with the debut of Redmi 12 4G. It is important to note that the Redmi 12 4G was announced in select markets in 2022. Buyers in India are excited to know more about Redmi 12 5G.
The Redmi 12 4G smartphone is confirmed to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery. The 4G variant will operate on MediaTek G88 SoC. As the Redmi 12 5G debut in India is near, Tuesday, 1 August, more details on the specifications are available online for buyers.
Here is everything you should know about the Redmi 12 5G smartphone that will be available in India soon. Know the specifications and price range if you are planning to purchase the model.
Redmi 12 5G: Specifications and Design
Redmi has officially announced a few specifications and the design of the Redmi 12 5G model via a dedicated landing page on its official website. Buyers in India should know the latest announcements before the launch takes place on Tuesday.
The Redmi 12 5G will have a curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. It will also have a crystal glass design equipped with a dual rear camera unit.
The company has claimed that this smartphone will come with the biggest display on a Redmi phone.
The smartphone is teased to be available in a Moonstone shade with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The memory of the Redmi 12 5G can be expanded up to 16GB with the help of the Virtual RAM feature.
It will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi 12 4G: Specifications
The launch of the Redmi 12 5G in India is set to take place with the Redmi 12 4G. The 4G variant will be available in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue shades. It will be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.
The smartphone will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery, as per latest details. These are all the specifications we have for now.
(With inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)