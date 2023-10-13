Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched in India: Price, Specifications & Availability Here

Oppo Find N3 Flip made its grand debut in India on Thursday, 12 October 2023. The latest clamshell-style foldable has finally been launched in India and interested buyers should take note of the official specifications. The price range and availability are also announced by the popular company for interested people. You should take a look at the latest announcements after the launch event to know more about the Find N3 Flip device. One can know the important details here.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip handset is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9200 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. All the specifications, features and price details of the brand-new handset are mentioned here for interested people in the country. Go through the updates before purchasing your device. You can also know the offers and discounts and stay informed.
Read till the end to know the specifications of the Oppo Find N3 Flip, which made its debut in India on Thursday. The company officially announced all the specifications for interested buyers.
Oppo Find N3 Flip Price: Availability in India
The Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India starts at Rs 94,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is confirmed to be available in different colour options like Cream Gold, Misty Pink, and Sleek Black.
You can buy the device in India via the online store of Oppo, Flipkart, and retail stores all over the country. The sale will begin on 22 October, at 6 pm IST.
Oppo users can avail of an additional Rs 8,000 off on the exchange and one can also get Rs 12,000 cashback offers. These are some of the launch offers you should note.
Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched in India: Specifications
Oppo Find N3 Flip operates on Android 13 with Oppo's ColorOS 13.2 skin on top. It flaunts a 6.8-inch full-HD LTPO AMOLED inner screen and a dynamic refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz.
The brand-new smartphone is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip. It is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip has a triple rear camera setup. It flaunts a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It is also equipped with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera.
The smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It also has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.