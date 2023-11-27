Samsung Galaxy A05 Price Revealed: Specifications, Price in India, and Details

Samsung Galaxy A05 recently made its debut in a few countries as a successor to the Galaxy A04. It is important to note that the brand-new smartphone joins the Galaxy A05s model which was launched in India earlier in 2023. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A05. One can also know the price of the smartphone in India. It is important to take note of the latest announcements by the company.

The Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. It is important to note that the user manual of the smartphone was spotted recently on the official website of Samsung India. The Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India has also been revealed for interested buyers.