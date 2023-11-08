iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 Launched in China: Price, Specifications & Availability

The iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 were officially launched in China on Tuesday, 7 November. The new flagship smartphones share similar design elements, displays, and slightly different batteries. The models are available in three colour options and are supported by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications and prices of the smartphones before purchasing them. We have all the important details for you so you can stay updated.

The iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 flaunt a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz variable refresh rate. It is important to note that the brand-new smartphone models made their debut in China on Tuesday and now they are set to launch in India. Both, the iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 will be launched in India on 12 December, as per the latest details.