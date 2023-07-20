iPhone 15 Launch Date: Expected Features, Specifications, Design , Price & More

The most awaited smartphone series of the year iPhone 15 is expected to be launched within 2 months, probably in the month of September and users can't hold their excitement. As per reports, like iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series will arrive with four smartphones including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Among all the variants of the iPhone 15 Series, the iPhone 15 is grabbing most eye balls because of its cheapest price compared to the rest. Let us read about iPhone 15 expected launch date, features, specifications, and other details below.
When Will Be the iPhone 15 Launched?
Although, the company has not revealed the official launch date of Apple iPhone 15 yet, as per past trends and online leaks, the smartphone may hit the markets in the month of September. There are also rumors that the annual Apple event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
iPhone 15 Features and Specifications (Expected)
As per leaks, iPhone 15 will flaunt a Dynamic Island-style display, which is currently available to the pro models only. Other expected features include the following:
A 6.1-inch liquid retina display.
Powered by A16 Bionic chipset.
Dual rear camera system including a 48-megapixel image sensor.
The battery backup is anticipated to be more compared to the predecessors.
USB Type-C charging port.
Available in Pink, green, and light yellow color variants.
Expected Price of iPhone 15 in India
According to online leaks and reports, the iPhone 15 may be priced around Rs 80,000 in India. However, due to major upgrade in the chipset, camera system and other features, the smartphone might cost even higher.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iPhone 15 Series.
