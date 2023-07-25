Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, Color and More

According to an official teaser released by the Realme Vietnam on their Facebook handle, the Realme 11 will make its debut in Vietnam on 31 July 2023. The teaser also revealed some features and specifications of the Realme 11 smartphone as well.

Realme 11 is a successor to the already available Realme 10 and is confirmed to arrive with a circular camera module on the rear side along with an LED flashlight. Besides, the handset will be unveiled with two color options - Golden and Black.

Previously, in China, the Realme 11 series was launched with three variants including Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+.

Let us check out the features, specifications, price, colors, design, and other details of the upcoming smartphone Realme 11.