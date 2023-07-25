Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, Color and More

According to an official teaser released by the Realme Vietnam on their Facebook handle, the Realme 11 will make its debut in Vietnam on 31 July 2023. The teaser also revealed some features and specifications of the Realme 11 smartphone as well.
Realme 11 is a successor to the already available Realme 10 and is confirmed to arrive with a circular camera module on the rear side along with an LED flashlight. Besides, the handset will be unveiled with two color options - Golden and Black.
Previously, in China, the Realme 11 series was launched with three variants including Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+.
Let us check out the features, specifications, price, colors, design, and other details of the upcoming smartphone Realme 11.
What Is the Launch Date of Realme 11 in India?
The Realme 11 will be launched in Vietnam on 31 July 2023. The India launch date is yet to be known.
Realme 11 Launch: Expected Features and Specifications
According to a report released by the fonearena.com, following may be the expected features and specifications of the upcoming Realme 11 smartphone in Vietnam.
A 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen.
16 megapixel camera withing the punch hole.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
8GB of RAM and 128 GB storage similar to that of Realme 10.
100MP rear camera along with a 2 megapixel depth sensor.
A 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
What Is the Price of Realme 11?
The exact price of Realme 11 in Vietnam is not known yet. However, since there are not much upgrades in the phone compared to the already available Realme 10, the forthcoming Realme 11 may be launched withing the same price range.
