Samsung Galaxy F34 5G To Be Launched in India Soon; Teased Specs & Features

Samsung is all set to introduce a new smartphone in the Indian market- Samsung Galaxy F34 5G. The South Korean brand had already informed about the launch and released the teaser highlighting the key specifications of the smartphone. As per the rumors, the new Galaxy F series phone is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung released a press release and revealed the notable features of the Galaxy F34 5G. The company has also created a dedicated microsite on its India website to release the teaser of the new 5G smartphone. The microsite has all the details about the display, camera, and battery features on the new handset. The teaser page has a ‘Launching Soon' tag though the exact launch date of the smartphone is not known yet.

Have a look at the features, specs, and design of the new Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone.