Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch in India Today: Know Availability, Specs, and Price

The popular Chinese technology giant, Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Buds 4 Active in India today, Tuesday, 13 June 2023. The company has formally announced the launch date so interested buyers in the country should take note of it. Redmi has also announced important details such as the availability of the Redmi Buds 4 Active so one should take note of the announcements. All interested buyers are requested to stay alert on Tuesday to know the latest updates.

As per the official details, the Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in black colour and it will flaunt a stem design. The details also suggest that the earbuds will support Google Fast Pair functionality and environmental noise cancellation features. All buyers should take note of the latest details before they purchase the brand-new Redmi device.