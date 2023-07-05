HONOR X50 Debut on 5 July 2023: Know the Expected Specifications and Price Here

HONOR has officially confirmed the launch of the HONOR X50, which is the company's next mid-range smartphone. It is also set to be the successor of the HONOR 40, which was released in China last year.

As per the latest official details, the HONOR X50 is scheduled to make its debut on Wednesday, 5 July. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the announcement to know the specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphone. The details will be available soon.

We have a few updates about the specifications of the HONOR X50 that you should note. It is important to remember the launch date so you can know the confirmed specifications and price of the smartphone. Interested buyers are requested to check the official details online if they want to know the price range of the new smartphone.