ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HONOR X50 Debut on 5 July 2023: Know the Expected Specifications and Price Here

HONOR X50 Debut on 5 July 2023: Know the Expected Specifications and Price Here

HONOR X50 launch today: Know some of the specifications officially confirmed by the company here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
HONOR X50 Debut on 5 July 2023: Know the Expected Specifications and Price Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

HONOR has officially confirmed the launch of the HONOR X50, which is the company's next mid-range smartphone. It is also set to be the successor of the HONOR 40, which was released in China last year.

As per the latest official details, the HONOR X50 is scheduled to make its debut on Wednesday, 5 July. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the announcement to know the specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphone. The details will be available soon.

We have a few updates about the specifications of the HONOR X50 that you should note. It is important to remember the launch date so you can know the confirmed specifications and price of the smartphone. Interested buyers are requested to check the official details online if they want to know the price range of the new smartphone.

Also Read

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, & Live Streaming Details

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, & Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few expected specifications and features of the HONOR X50 you should know if you are planning to buy the smartphone.

HONOR X50 Launch Today: Expected Specifications

As per the teaser images shared by the company, the HONOR X50 is equipped with a 108MP rear camera that's paired with a secondary camera.

HONOR CMO Jiang Hairong (Harrison) has officially confirmed that the smartphone will flaunt a brand-new curved screen from all sides and it will be resistant to drops. These are some of the confirmed specifications that are announced by the company.

As per the rumours available online, the HONOR X50 is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED 120Hz curved display.

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 10 Launched Today: Specifications and Expected Price in India

Asus Zenfone 10 Launched Today: Specifications and Expected Price in India
ADVERTISEMENT

It is also likely to be the first phone that is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm SoC.

The brand-new smartphone is likely to sport 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 108MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera. It will be powered by a 6000mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging.

These are the specification details we have for now. To know more, you have to wait for the official announcements after the launch takes place on Wednesday, 5 July.

The price of the HONOR X50 will also be announced after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, so interested buyers should stay alert and informed.

Also Read

Motorola Razr 40 Series To Be Launched Today on 4 July: Features, Specs & More

Motorola Razr 40 Series To Be Launched Today on 4 July: Features, Specs & More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets

Topics:  Honor   HONOR X50 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×