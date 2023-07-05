HONOR X50 Debut on 5 July 2023: Know the Expected Specifications and Price Here

HONOR has officially confirmed the launch of the HONOR X50, which is the company's next mid-range smartphone. It is also set to be the successor of the HONOR 40, which was released in China last year.
As per the latest official details, the HONOR X50 is scheduled to make its debut on Wednesday, 5 July. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the announcement to know the specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphone. The details will be available soon.
We have a few updates about the specifications of the HONOR X50 that you should note. It is important to remember the launch date so you can know the confirmed specifications and price of the smartphone. Interested buyers are requested to check the official details online if they want to know the price range of the new smartphone.
Here are a few expected specifications and features of the HONOR X50 you should know if you are planning to buy the smartphone.
HONOR X50 Launch Today: Expected Specifications
As per the teaser images shared by the company, the HONOR X50 is equipped with a 108MP rear camera that's paired with a secondary camera.
HONOR CMO Jiang Hairong (Harrison) has officially confirmed that the smartphone will flaunt a brand-new curved screen from all sides and it will be resistant to drops. These are some of the confirmed specifications that are announced by the company.
As per the rumours available online, the HONOR X50 is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED 120Hz curved display.
It is also likely to be the first phone that is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm SoC.
The brand-new smartphone is likely to sport 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 108MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera. It will be powered by a 6000mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging.
These are the specification details we have for now. To know more, you have to wait for the official announcements after the launch takes place on Wednesday, 5 July.
The price of the HONOR X50 will also be announced after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, so interested buyers should stay alert and informed.
