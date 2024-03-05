Realme 12+ 5G Launch in India on 6 March 2024: Specs, Price, and Discounts Here

Realme’s next powerful mid-ranger is ready to make its debut in the Indian market. The Realme 12+ 5G will be launched in the country soon for interested buyers. According to the latest official details available online, the brand-new Realme 12+ 5G will hit the Indian market on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. Interested buyers in the country are requested to stay alert and take note of the latest details about the launch. All the important information is stated online.

As per the latest details, the Realme 12+ 5G promises a bunch of exciting updates. The main attraction of the device is its design. Apart from that, the company has officially announced that the smartphone will be the first in the market to sport a Dynamic button. Interested buyers must take note of the specifications and design stated online.