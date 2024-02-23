Google Pixel Fold 2 Renders Leaked; Rumoured Specifications and Design Details

The Google Pixel Fold 2, the purported successor to the first-generation Pixel Fold, have been leaked online by a tipster. Different details about the foldable phone have been revealed from various angles for interested people. The images suggest that the Google Pixel Fold 2 device will not sport a horizontal camera visor. The inner and outer displays of the foldable phone are also revealed in the leaked images of the device. Buyers must know the latest details available online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) revealed CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel Fold 2. Interested buyers should note that Google has not yet announced the launch date for the new Pixel Fold 2. The specifications and design available right now are leaked details and the company is yet to confirm the exact features. Stay alert to know the official updates.