Redmi A3 Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Redmi A3 will be launched in India on 14 February 2024. Here's everything to know about this about this smartphone.

Tech giant Redmi is all set to launch a new budget friendly smartphone Redmi A3 in India on 14 February 2024. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. According to the official teasers issued by the company, several key features and specifications of the forthcoming Redmi A3 have been already revealed by Redmi on its dedicated microsite.

As per teasers, Redmi A3 will flaunt a Halo-Design. It will be equipped with a large circular rear camera module and 5,000mAh battery. The handset will arrive with a configuration of 6GB of RAM along with support for 6GB of virtual RAM. Let us check out the Redmi A3 launch date, time, features, specifications, and other details below.

Redmi A3 Launch Date in India

Redmi A3 will be launched in India on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

Redmi A3 Sale in India

Redmi A3 will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Redmi A3: Confirmed Features and Specifications

  • Halo Design

  • 90Hz refresh rate display

  • 5,000mAh battery

  • Large circular rear camera module

  • 6GB RAM and 6GB virtual RAM support

Redmi A3: Expected Features and Specifications

  • A  6.71-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen

  • Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

  • AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit

  • An 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling

  • Dual Sim for connectivity

  • Android 13

  • A side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Redmi A3 Price in India

Redmi A3 will be launched as a successor to the Redmi A2 that arrived in the country last year. The price of Redmi A3 in India is expected to be between Rs 7,000 and Rs 9,000.

Topics:  Redmi 

