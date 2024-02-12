Redmi A3 Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Redmi is all set to launch a new budget friendly smartphone Redmi A3 in India on 14 February 2024. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. According to the official teasers issued by the company, several key features and specifications of the forthcoming Redmi A3 have been already revealed by Redmi on its dedicated microsite.

As per teasers, Redmi A3 will flaunt a Halo-Design. It will be equipped with a large circular rear camera module and 5,000mAh battery. The handset will arrive with a configuration of 6GB of RAM along with support for 6GB of virtual RAM. Let us check out the Redmi A3 launch date, time, features, specifications, and other details below.