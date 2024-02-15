iPhone 15 Sale 2024: Check Amazing Deals on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and More

The Apple iPhone 15 sale has started again for customers on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more. During the sale, the interested users will get amazing deals and offers on the purchase of iPhone 15. The latest version of iPhone was launched last year in September as a successor to the iPhone 14 Series. The iPhone 15 Series hit the markets with several upgrades and modifications.

If you want to purchase iPhone 15, this is the best time to get it at an affordable price. Croma started the 'Everything Apple' Sale 2024 from 9 February during which several apple products like iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches are available at great discounts. The sale will end on 19 February. Let us check out the sale price of iPhone 15 below.