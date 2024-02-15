iPhone 15 Sale 2024: Check Amazing Deals on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and More

The Apple iPhone 15 sale has started again for customers on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more. During the sale, the interested users will get amazing deals and offers on the purchase of iPhone 15. The latest version of iPhone was launched last year in September as a successor to the iPhone 14 Series. The iPhone 15 Series hit the markets with several upgrades and modifications.
If you want to purchase iPhone 15, this is the best time to get it at an affordable price. Croma started the 'Everything Apple' Sale 2024 from 9 February during which several apple products like iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches are available at great discounts. The sale will end on 19 February. Let us check out the sale price of iPhone 15 below.
Apple iPhone 15 Sale 2024: Discounts & Offers on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sale
The following is the list of discounts and offers on Apple iPhone 15 on several platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, and Croma.
Flipkart: Users will get the iPhone 15 (128 GB) at a discounted price of Rs 65,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing sale. Customers must note down that the launch price of iPhone 15 was Rs 79,900.
Amazon: E-commerce platform Amazon is providing an amazing discount on iPhone 15 (256 GB). The original price of this smartphone is Rs 89,900, however, after a flat discount of Rs 8,910, customers will get it at a price of Rs 80,990.
Croma: The 'Everything Apple Campaign' sale launched by Croma offers amazing discounts on several apple products including iPhone 15. During the Croma sale, users can purchase the iPhone 15 (128 GB) at a discounted price of Rs 37,990 or monthly EMI of Rs 1,750.
Vijay Sales: Customers who want to purchase iPhone 15 (256 GB) must know that they can get it at a reduced price of Rs 71,155. There is also an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank credit cards.
