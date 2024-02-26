OnePlus Watch 2 Launch at MWC 2024 Today, 26 February: Expected Price and Specs

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona today, Monday, 26 February. A dedicated microsite has been created on Amazon to reveal that the OnePlus Watch 2 will make its debut in India along with its global launch on Monday. Interested buyers are excited to know the specifications and price of the device. All the important details will be available after the global launch is conducted on the scheduled date.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will sport a circular design on the front and will operate on Google's WearOS. The launch of the device will be live streamed for all interested buyers worldwide. You can go through the confirmed specifications and then decide whether to purchase the OnePlus Watch 2 device. Buyers in India should stay alert on Monday.