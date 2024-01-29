Realme 12 Pro Series Launch in India Today, 29 January: Expected Price and Specs

The highly anticipated Realme 12 Pro series is scheduled to make its debut in India on Monday, 29 January 2024. Interested buyers are patiently waiting for the launch of the smartphones so they can take note of the features and price range. According to the latest official details, two models are included in the lineup – the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+. Buyers are requested to go through the latest updates and important details announced by the company.
The launch of the Realme 12 Pro series will be live streamed for interested buyers in India. You can know the specifications, design, and prices of the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ during the launch event. It was announced earlier that the series will be launched in the country today, Monday, 29 January.
Here are the live streaming details of the Realme 12 Pro series launch event, the expected specifications, price range, and other important announcements you should note. Read till the end to know all the important updates from the company.
Realme 12 Pro Series: Launch Event Live Streaming
According to the latest official details, the Realme 12 Pro series will make its debut in India on Monday, 29 January, at 12 pm IST. Interested people can watch the event live on the official social media handles of the company.
The Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ will be launched today and both of them will offer 5G connectivity. Stay alert during the launch event to know the important details.
Realme 12 Pro Series in India: Expected Price
The exact pricing information of the Realme 12 Pro series is yet to be revealed, according to the latest details.
An alleged retail box for the Realme 12 Pro+ states that it will be priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The actual cost is expected to be slightly lower, approximately around Rs 30,000.
The Realme 12 Pro might be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. You will know the exact price after the launch event takes place today.
Realme 12 Pro Series Launch in India: Specifications
The Realme 12 Pro series will sport a curved display on the front with narrow bezels. The smartphones are expected to have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper.
The volume rocker and power button are located on the right side. The USB Type-C port, SIM tray section, primary microphone and speaker vents are situated at the bottom edge.
A large circular camera module is situated at the back and it houses triple camera sensors and an LED flash. The smartphone will sport a leather finish on the back and a metallic strap in the middle.
The Realme 12 Pro series is expected to be available in Blue and Cream colour options.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)