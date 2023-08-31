The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is all set to make its debut in India today, Thursday, 31 August 2023. Interested people in India should take note of the launch time, specifications, and other important details if they want to purchase the model. It is important to note that the company has created a lot of excitement among people by releasing intriguing teasers. You should take note of the latest details available online before the launch takes place on Thursday.
We have all the important information that you must note if you want to watch the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G debut event live streaming. You can also take a look at the expected price range and specifications of the upcoming smartphone in India. However, please remember that the details provided by us are not officially confirmed by the company.
Let's take a look at the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G launch event live streaming app, expected price, and features here. You must follow the debut event properly to know the exact details about the brand-new device.
iQOO Z7 Pro Launch in India: Live Streaming Details
As per the latest details available online, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G launch will take place today, Thursday, 31 August, at 12 pm IST. You must stay alert at the scheduled time to watch the entire live streaming.
It is important to note that the live streaming of the launch event will be available on the official YouTube channel of iQOO. You must keep track of the latest announcements by the company.
iQOO Z7 Pro: Price in India
Various reports online suggest that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. Buyers in the country should note that this is the expected price range.
The exact price of the upcoming device will be announced during the launch event at 12 pm. You have to stay tuned to know the price and availability.
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is expected to be equipped with a 6.74-inch screen and it is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The device is expected to be backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone is likely to pack a dual rear camera setup and it will include a 64-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. It will also include a 2-megapixel sensor.
To know more about the exact specifications, you have to wait for the launch of the smartphone in India on Thursday, at the scheduled time.
