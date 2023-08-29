Oppo is ready to launch new A series phones and it includes the Oppo A38 model. It is important to note that the smartphone has been spotted on different certification sites. The popular company has not yet confirmed the launch of the Oppo A38, therefore, interested buyers should be alert and note the latest announcements. A recent report has leaked the specifications and features of the brand-new smartphone. You must know the latest details available online.

As per the latest details available from the leaked report, the Oppo A38 is expected to be the successor of the Oppo A36. It is important to note that these are all leaked details so one should wait for the official confirmation. The Oppo A36 model made its debut in January 2022 and it was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.