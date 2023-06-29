Asus Zenfone 10 Launched Today: Specifications and Expected Price in India Here

Asus Zenfone 10 made its official global debut today, Thursday, 29 June 2023. It is important to note that the global launch date of the brand-new smartphone was announced earlier for interested buyers. The specifications of the smartphone are revealed after the global launch took place on the scheduled date. Buyers in India should note that the Asus Zenfone 10 is not launched in the country yet. They have to wait for some time for the smartphone to be made available.
The Asus Zenfone 10 India launch date is not announced yet, however, it is expected that the smartphone will be available soon for interested buyers. As of now, one should note that the mobile made its global debut on Thursday, 29 June. People are excited to know the features and all the latest updates about the mobile.
Read till the end to know the specifications of the Asus Zenfone 10 and the expected price range of the smartphone in India. We have all the latest details so that our readers can stay informed and updated.
Asus Zenfone 10: Confirmed Specifications
The Asus Zenfone 10 is equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5.90-inch touchscreen display. The display is protected by a Gorilla Glass cover, as per the latest official details available after the launch.
It is important to note that the brand-new smartphone by Asus runs on Android 13 and is supported by a 5000mAh battery.
The Zenfone 10 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup flaunting a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel camera. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32-megapixel camera.
The smartphone is based on Android 13 and it is packed with 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is a dual-SIM mobile that supports Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The new mobile also flaunts an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.
The Asus Zenfone 10 also includes features like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor. These are all the important details we have for now.
Asus Zenfone 10: Expected Price in India
We do not know anything about the price range of Asus Zenfone 10 in India, yet.
More details will be available after the launch date is announced so buyers in India should stay alert if they want to get their hands on this model. One should wait for the official announcements regarding the price.
(Written with inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)
