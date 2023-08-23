Tech giant iQOO is speculated to launch iQOO Z8 in China soon. Prior to that, the company is all set unveil the iQOO Z7 Pro in India on 31 August 2023.
According to online reports, iQOO Z8 series including two models – iQOO Z8 and iQOO Z8x – may arrive in Chinese markets in early September. Ahead of the official launch event, several features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone series iQOO Z8 have been leaked on Weibo.
As per Tipster Digital Chat Station, iQOO Z8 will be launched as a successor to the iQOO Z7. The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.
The launch date of iQOO Z8 in India is not known yet. Let us check out the expected features, specifications, price, and other details of iQOO Z8 below.
iQOO Z8: Expected Features and Specifications
Although, the company has not confirmed the exact features and specs of the forthcoming iQOO Z8, here are some of the rumoured ones.
Powered by Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm processor.
Full HD+ LCD screen of 6.64-inch along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone may be available in different storage variants including 8GB+12GB, 128GB+256GB, and 128GB+512GB.
The handset may arrive with Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0.
Camera module on the rear side includes 64 megapixel rear camera with OIS, LED flash, and 2 megapixel camera.
There is a 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Stereo speakers for better sound quality.
5000mAh battery with 120W ultra fast charging.
Connectivity options include – Bluetooth, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, and USB-type C charging and audio port.
(Source: fonearena)
What Will Be the Price of iQOO Z8?
The price of iQOO Z8 is expected to be 34,990 based on online rumours. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iQOO Z8 Series.
