Tech giant iQOO is speculated to launch iQOO Z8 in China soon. Prior to that, the company is all set unveil the iQOO Z7 Pro in India on 31 August 2023.

According to online reports, iQOO Z8 series including two models – iQOO Z8 and iQOO Z8x – may arrive in Chinese markets in early September. Ahead of the official launch event, several features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone series iQOO Z8 have been leaked on Weibo.

As per Tipster Digital Chat Station, iQOO Z8 will be launched as a successor to the iQOO Z7. The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The launch date of iQOO Z8 in India is not known yet. Let us check out the expected features, specifications, price, and other details of iQOO Z8 below.