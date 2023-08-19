iQOO Z7 Pro will be launched in India on 31 August 2023. According to the official teaser images released by the company, it is evident that the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G handset will flaunt a curved display and a hole punch cut out.

Ahead of the official launch event, tipster Abhishek Yadav leaked some features and specifications of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, according to which the smartphone may be rebadged Vivo S17e, and will be powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Let us read everything we know so far about the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G that will arrive in India soon.