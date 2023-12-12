iQOO 12 Launch in India Today, 12 December 2023: Expected Specs and Price Here

iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest handset, the iQOO 12, in India. The introduction of the iQOO 12 will mark the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India. According to the latest official details announced by the company, the iQOO 12 smartphone is ready to make its debut in the country today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023. The launch event will be live streamed for interested buyers across the country. One should know the latest details.
Buyers in India are patiently waiting for the launch of the iQOO 12. The company has not announced the specifications, design, and price range of the smartphone yet. All the important announcements about the brand-new model will be made by iQOO during the launch event so make sure to take note of the details. Stay alert to know everything.
Read till the end to know the expected price of the iQOO 12 in India, the specifications, launch event live streaming details, and other updates here. We have all the important announcements for interested buyers in the country.
iQOO 12 Launch Event in India: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The iQOO 12 launch event in India is set to take place today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023. The live streaming of the event will start at 5 pm IST today and interested buyers can take note of the latest announcements online.
You can watch the launch event live streaming on the official YouTube channel of iQOO India. Buyers can know the exact specifications and price range during the launch event.
iQOO 12 India Launch: Expected Specifications
The iQOO 12 is expected to sport a 144Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It will launch with Android 14 out of the box.
As per the details revealed by the company, buyers can expect a bloatware-free experience on the software front. The camera setup is expected to include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera.
The iQOO 12 is expected to flaunt a 5000mAh battery, powering a lightning-fast 120W charging speed right out of the box.
iQOO 12 India Launch: Expected Price in India
The iQOO 12 handset is likely to be priced at around Rs 50,000 and it might offer the latest Snapdragon technology. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be available in a 16GB RAM variant, potentially for Rs 55,000.
If you want to purchase the smartphone, you can pre-book it for Rs 999. The window will be open from 13 December to 14 December, for interested buyers.
