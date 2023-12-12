iQOO 12 Launch in India Today, 12 December 2023: Expected Specs and Price Here

iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest handset, the iQOO 12, in India. The introduction of the iQOO 12 will mark the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India. According to the latest official details announced by the company, the iQOO 12 smartphone is ready to make its debut in the country today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023. The launch event will be live streamed for interested buyers across the country. One should know the latest details.

Buyers in India are patiently waiting for the launch of the iQOO 12. The company has not announced the specifications, design, and price range of the smartphone yet. All the important announcements about the brand-new model will be made by iQOO during the launch event so make sure to take note of the details. Stay alert to know everything.