OnePlus 12 Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specifications & Live Streaming

Tech giant OnePlus will launch OnePlus 12 in India today on Tuesday, 23 January 2024 along with OnePlus 12R at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. The event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In addition to the flagship smartphones, the company will launch OnePlus Buds 3 TWS at the event. According to tipsters, the sale date of OnePlus 12 in the country is 30 January 2024. However, the company has not officially confirmed it yet.

OnePlus 12 was launched in China in December 2023. The Chinese variant is equipped with some some amazing features including a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and more.

Let us check out the launch date, time, features, specifications, price, live streaming, and other details of OnePlus 12 below.