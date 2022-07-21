iQOO 9T Release Date in India Leaked: Expected Price in India & Specifications

iQOO is ready to reveal its brand new flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The iQOO 9T is set to make its debut in the country as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone.

Even though the popular company has not revealed any official details of the iQOO 9T 5G launch date in India, the latest rumours suggest that the device is ready to be launched on 28 July 2022. Apart from the launch date, the price and sale date of the phone have also been leaked.

It is important to note that popular tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the launch date, price and sale date of the iQOO 9T in India along with Price Baba on his official Twitter handle. He has also revealed the colour options of the upcoming flagship smartphone by iQOO for the interested buyers.