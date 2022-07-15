iQoo 9T 5G Listed on Amazon, Expected To Launch in India Soon
Check the expected launch date, features, and design of the iQoo 9T 5G.
The iQoo 9T 5G is ready to be launched in India soon. As per an online report earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone makers were expected to launch the iQoo 9T 5G in India this month. An Amazon listing confirmed the launch of the smartphone in India.
The e-commerce website has dedicated a webpage for the upcoming iQoo 9T smartphone. However, there's no information or official announcement about the time or launch date of the smartphone.
Let's take a look at the expected features, price, and design of the smartphone before its launch.
iQoo 9T 5G: Design & Features
Tipster Mukul Sharma leaked the expected specifications of the upcoming iQoo 9T smartphone. As per the leak, the soon-to-be-launched iQoo 9T will have the following features:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset
AMOLED E5 display with 120Hz refresh rate
50MP main camera with a Samsung GN5 sensor
Camera with real-time extreme night vision support
The smartphone may pack the V1+ imaging chip from Vivo
120W fast-charging support
The Amazon listing reveals that the smartphone will sport a BMW Motorsport-inspired design with three coloured stripes on the rear panel. The teaser image also offers a look at the triple rear camera set-up. The smartphone may also feature Vivo's V1+ imaging chip that was used in the Vivo X80 Pro as well.
iQoo 9T 5G: Launch Date
As the image on Amazon's home page hinted, the iQOO 9T is confirmed to be launched in India. Though the Amazon listing does not inform about the exact launch date. We can expect the iQOO 9T to be unveiled in India by the end of the month.
