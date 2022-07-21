Google Pixel Buds Pro to be Launched in India; Pre-orders Start 21 July
Know about the launch date, pre-orders, design and specs of Google Pixel buds pro
Google is set to launch its Pixel Buds Pro in India. The launch for the same has been confirmed. The Pixel Buds Pro is Google’s answer to Apple’s Air Pods Pro. They will be available for pre-orders in India and in the global markets at the same time, starting 21 July with general availability from July 28.
The announcement of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro India launch was a response to a user's query on Facebook. As per the statement by the Google official handle, “pre-order [for Pixel Buds Pro] opens on July 21 and will be available on July 28, 2022 in the United States (US), Canada (CA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia (AU), Singapore (SG), India (IN), Japan (JP), Taiwan (TW), Ireland (IE), Germany (DE), France (FR), Italy (IT), and Spain (ES).”
Google Pixel Buds Pro India: Price
Though the company has not yet mentioned the sale, the buyers should be able to buy them from Flipkart. Google Pixel Buds Pro price in India is still not known.
Google Pixel Buds Pro will retail globally at $199.99 and we are waiting for the price in India to be revealed.
Google Pixel Buds Pro: Design & Features
Pixel Buds Pro may come with custom-designed hardware and smart sensors and algorithms to allow them to automatically adjust both the fit and sound output. They will offer active noise cancellation and a transparency mode to be aware of your surroundings. It has a few similar features to the original pixel buds like fast Pair and Volume EQ.
The Pixel Buds Pro can also switch between commonly used Android devices like the Air pods pro without getting deep into the Bluetooth settings. It will also offer spatial audio head tracking later in the year. It shall also offer hands-free Google Assistant and Bluetooth multipoint support. The buds are IPX4 rated and the charging case is only IPX2, though.
The Pixel Buds Pro is rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback with ANC on while turning it off, and can stretch it by another four hours. Wireless charging is also available.
