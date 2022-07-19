Xiaomi Redmi K50i Launch in India: Expected Price & Specs, Live Stream Details

Xiaomi has not launched a K-series device in India for a long time now. The last K-series smartphone launched in India was back in 2019 and it was the Redmi K20. Now, the popular smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch a new device in India. Everybody should note that the Redmi K50i is ready to make its debut in India officially on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. Viewers can watch the launch event of the Redmi K50i live in the country.

As per the latest official details, the launch event of the Redmi K50i in India will take place on Wednesday, 20 July 2022, and the entire event will be live streamed for the viewers. Everyone can watch the launch event on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media pages. More details will be available soon.