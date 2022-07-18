OPPO Reno 8 Series India Launch Today: Live Streaming Details, Price & Specs
OPPO Reno 8 series launch in India: The event will take place today at 6 pm IST on the official YouTube channel.
The OPPO Reno 8 series launch date and time in India have been officially announced by the company. The smartphones are the latest Reno models and are known to succeed the OPPO Reno 7 series.
Everybody should note that the OPPO Reno 8 series will launch in India today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 at 6 pm IST. The OPPO Reno 8 series includes three models - OPPO Reno 8, OPPO Reno 8 Pro and OPPO Reno 8 Pro Plus.
Since the OPPO Reno 8 series has been already launched in China, we know about its specifications. The OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ will be known as OPPO Reno 8 Pro in India. The details suggest that the OPPO Reno 8 series will make its debut in India today and the event will be live streamed on the company's YouTube channel.
OPPO India YouTube channel has set a notification stating the launch date and time of the OPPO Reno 8 series in India. Viewers can click on the "Notify Me" option on the YouTube channel to watch the live stream of the launch event today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 at 6 pm IST.
OPPO Reno 8 Series: Expected Price in India
OPPO has not announced any official price details of the OPPO Reno 8 series in India. However, the latest details suggest that the OPPO Reno 8 might be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model, Rs 31,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 33,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.
The OPPO Reno 8 Pro is expected to be available at a price range of Rs 42,900 to Rs 46,000 in India. The smartphones are likely to be sold via Flipkart and other offline stores.
For more details on the price of the OPPO Reno 8 series in India, one has to wait for the launch event to take place today, on Monday, 18 July 2022.
OPPO Reno 8 Series Launch in India: Specifications
The OPPO Reno 8 will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. It is supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The OPPO Reno 8 Pro+, which will be known as the Reno 8 Pro in India, will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2412×1080 pixels Full-HD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The smartphone will be supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
