Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Launch in India Confirmed on Amazon, Check Expected Specs

Realme is yet to reveal the price and specifications of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone in India. However, as per a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 6GB RAM, the leak added.

It is expected to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 90Hz, reported 91mobiles.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to come with dual-rear camera setup. It may include a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, the report added. At the front, it is expected to house an 8MP selfie camera.

It is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery which is likely to be supported by 33W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will reportedly run on Android 12 OS.