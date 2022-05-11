Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Launch in India Confirmed on Amazon, Check Expected Specs
Exact launch date of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is yet to be revealed by the company.
Chinese tech company Realme has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.
The launch information was revealed through a dedicated product page of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G on Amazon's India website. It also suggests the launch of Realme Narzo 50 5G series, but does not reveal the models which will be launched under this series.
Here are some specification details about Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Expected Specification
Realme is yet to reveal the price and specifications of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone in India. However, as per a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 6GB RAM, the leak added.
It is expected to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 90Hz, reported 91mobiles.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to come with dual-rear camera setup. It may include a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, the report added. At the front, it is expected to house an 8MP selfie camera.
It is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery which is likely to be supported by 33W fast charging.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will reportedly run on Android 12 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
