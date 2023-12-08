Infinix Smart 8 HD Launched in India Today: Know Price, Specifications & Design

Infinix Smart 8 HD made its official debut in India on Friday, 8 December 2023. One should note that the brand new smartphone is the followup to the Infinix Smart 7 HD. The budget-friendly smartphone is available in three colour options and has a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Buyers in India should take note of the specifications and price of the Infinix Smart 8 HD model if they want to purchase the handset. One should know the latest announcements.
The Infinix Smart 8 HD handset has a pill-shaped Magic Ring feature on its display. It operates on Unisoc T606 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery, as per the latest official details announced recently. One should note that the Infinix Smart 8 HD has been launched in India today and the specifications stated are officially confirmed.
You can go through the specifications, design, and price range of the Infinix Smart 8 HD in India, here. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest announcements about the handset.
Infinix Smart 8 HD Launched: Price in India and Availability
The Infinix Smart 8 HD is available at Rs 5,669 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is important to note that the price includes a ten percent instant discount when buyers use their Axis Bank card.
The smartphone is available in three colour options, which include Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black. The Infinix Smart 8 HD model is up for sale via Amazon for Rs 7,990. Buyers in India can get their smartphones by visiting the official website.
Infinix Smart 8 HD Launched in India: Specifications
The Infinix Smart 8 HD has a dual sim and it runs on Android 13 (Go edition) based XOS 13.
The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen of the smartphone has a hole punch cutout at the top and is rated to offer up to 500 nits of peak brightness.
The company, Infinix has included a software feature known as the Magic Ring on the new smartphone. The pill-shaped animation near the notch will showcase charging animations, background calls, low-battery reminders, and other notifications.
The Infinix Smart 8 HD is supported by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The memory can be expanded up to 6GB.
The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens along with a ring flash. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with flash for selfies and video calls.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)