Realme GT5 Pro Launched in China Today: Specifications, Design, and Price Here

Realme officially launched the Realme GT5 Pro today, Thursday, 7 December 2023, in China. It is a proper flagship phone from the Chinese brand and is similar to the OnePlus 12. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the specifications, design, and price range of the brand-new smartphone from Realme. The launch date was announced earlier by the company. Now, it is available for people who want to purchase the phone or know the specifications.
It is important to note that the Realme GT5 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. As of now, the company has not announced anything regarding the launch of the smartphone in the global markets. The specifications and price range of the Realme GT5 Pro in China have been revealed so interested people should go through them. We have the updates here.
Read till the end to know the features and price range of the Realme GT5 Pro. We have all the latest details for interested buyers who are waiting for the global launch of the smartphone.
Realme GT5 Pro Launched in China: Specifications
The Realme GT5 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X1 AMOLED screen with 4500 nits brightness. It has a Pro-XDR high dynamic display, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, 144Hz refresh rate, and 20,000-level dimming.
The smartphone is equipped with ultra-narrow bezels and the chin sports a 1.94mm bezel. The brand-new Realme GT5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It has up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
The handset flaunts a nano leather finish for the red and white colours. The black colour has a Star Flash AG glass technology.
The Realme GT5 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. The handset packs a 5400mAh battery with 100W flash charging and 50W wireless flash charging. It provides 50% charge in twelve minutes in wired charging.
These are some of the specifications of the new Realme GT5 Pro. You can go through the official announcements to know more.
Realme GT5 Pro in China: Price
The price of the Realme GT5 Pro begins at 3,399 yuan in China, for the 12GB/256GB model. The price goes up to 4,299 yuan for the 16GB/1TB variant in China.
The Realme GT5 Pro might be launched globally in 2024. The exact prices of the smartphone will be announced during that time so stay alert to know the latest details.
