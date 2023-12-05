Oppo Find X7 Pro Live Images Leaked; Know Rumoured Specs, Price, and Design Here

Oppo Find X7 Pro is likely to make its debut soon in China. The phone is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which was introduced alongside the Oppo Find X6 in March 2023. The upcoming Find X7 Pro is likely to be a camera-centric flagship. Several leaks and speculations are available online that talk about the camera units of the phone. Recently, the design of the camera was leaked online. You can know the latest updates here.
Interested people should take note of the latest updates of the Oppo Find X7 Pro. It is important to note that the details leaked online are not confirmed by the company yet so you must wait for the official details. The brand-new smartphone is expected to launch in China soon. We do not know the launch date yet.
Here are the leaked specifications of the brand-new Oppo Find X7 Pro you must note. Please remember that the specifications, design, and other details mentioned here are rumours based on the leaks online. The company will announce the exact details later on.
Oppo Find X7 Pro: Rumoured Specifications & Design
Weibo user Novice Evaluation reportedly leaked live images of the Oppo Find X7 Pro. The images focus on the rumoured dual periscope telephoto cameras of the smartphone. An octagon-shaped camera module is fitted centrally at the top of the smartphone's back panel.
The module is expected to have four camera sensors. The LED flash unit is likely to be placed at the top left corner of the panel, which is outside the camera module.
The camera module of the Oppo Find X7 Pro is rumoured to have a rounded silver metal frame.
The quad-camera setup of the handset has been leaked to include a primary sensor, two telephoto units, and one ultra-wide shooter.
The dual periscope telephoto cameras are likely to be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with 2.7X optical zoom and a 50-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to be one of the first models to have a Sony LYT-900 sensor.
Oppo Find X7 Pro: Expected Price
The price of the Oppo Find X7 Pro is not known yet. Oppo has not made any official announcements about the upcoming smartphone. All the details available online are rumours.
Once the official launch date is announced, interested people will be notified about it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)