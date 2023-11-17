OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Available in India; Check Features Here

OnePlus 11 5G has started gaining the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 stable update in India. The new update provides an improved Aquamorphic design, aquamorphic-themed ringtones, a File Dock feature, and Smart Cutout to the OnePlus handset. It also has several performance improvements for a better user experience. One should note that the OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 update improves photo and video-related permission management. Users should know all the latest details about the brand-new update and stay informed.
The OnePlus 11 model made its debut in India in February 2023. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen. An official post on the OnePlus forum states that the OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 update has started rolling out in India. Users should note the latest announcements.
Here is everything you should know about the Stable Oxygen OS 14 update in India. Make sure to take note of the latest announcements by the company and stay informed about the new features.
OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update: New Features
The OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 update offers an Aquamorphic design with Fluid Cloud featuring all up-to-date details at a glance. It also adds cross-device support that allows users to check the connection status of devices on their account at once.
OnePlus has gathered Aquamorphic-themed ringtones to the update and revamped the system notification sounds. The OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 5G provides a new File Dock that allows users to drag and drop content between devices and applications.
The Content Extraction feature can recognise and extract text and images from the screen. The Smart Cutout feature differentiates multiple subjects in a photo from the background.
The update has also brought improvements to the Shelf by including more widget recommendations. It also optimises photo and video-related permission to stop apps from misusing permissions for media. Various screenshots shared by users suggest that the update is approximately 860MB in size.
OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update: How To Download
It is important to note that to download this update you need 5GB of free storage space. OnePlus recommends users must ensure that their device has more than 30 percent charge before beginning the update process.
Users should know that the OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 update is being distributed in a phased manner. They can manually check whether the update is available by browsing through their phone settings.
