Infinix Zero 5G 2023 to be Launched in India on 4 Feb, Check Full Specs Here
The Infinix zero 5G will be available for sale on Flipkart after being introduced in the market on 4 February.
Recently the mega Indian online retailer Flipkart announced that Infinix is launching the Note 12i 2022 in India on 25 January 2023 and nearly ten days after the announcement, we get to hear that the company is introducing another smartphone in the Indian market on 4 February- Infinix Zero 5G 2023.
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was unveiled last year, so we already know what to expect. However, Flipkart has also set a promo page on its website to let people know that Infinix has partnered with Marvel Studios and is expected to release an Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania version to celebrate Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie's release scheduled for 17 February 2023.
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 India launch date has been confirmed by the company itself. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 debuted earlier in December 2022 and is now heading to India. The Zero 5G 2023 model has an upgraded chipset and storage options and buyers can easily buy it from Flipkart. Let's know more about the specs and features of Infinix zero 5G 2023.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Specs & Features
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will come with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate support.
It will be 8.9mm in thickness and will weigh 201 grams.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It runs on XOS 12 which is based on Android 12 and has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has triple cameras on the back headlined by a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.
On the front, the Zero 5G 2023 has a 16MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio playback, and a fingerprint reader on the side.
There are two versions of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 - one powered by the Dimensity 920 chip and another with the Dimensity 1080 SoC at the helm.
The new smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
The teaser confirmed that The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will come in black, white, and orange colors.
