HONOR 90 Series Global Launch Today: HONOR 90, 90 Pro Event Details & Specs Here

HONOR officially confirmed that it will launch the HONOR 90 series smartphones globally today, Thursday, 6 July 2023. It is important to note that the series includes HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro devices. They were launched in China last month and now, the devices will be available globally. Interested people should know all the latest details about the HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro global launch today, 6 July, if they want to buy them.
It is important to note that the company announced the HONOR 90 series launch date and time earlier so that people can get ready for the event. We already know a few specifications of the HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro models because they made their debut in China recently. You should stay updated with the latest official announcements.
Here are the specifications and the global launch event updates of the HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro models you must note if you are interested to know more about them. Stay tuned till the end to know all the important details about the upcoming smartphones.
HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Pro: Launch Event Details
As per the official details, the HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro global launch event is set to take place today, Thursday, 6 July 2023, at 3 PM CET, which is 6:30 PM IST.
The launch event of the HONOR 90 series is scheduled to take place in Paris at Pavillon Gabriel today. One must take note of these details. To watch the live streaming of the event, you have to keep a close eye on the official Twitter handle of HONOR Global.
HONOR 90 Series: Honor 90 and 90 Pro Specifications
As per the latest details available online, the HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro models are likely to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The HONOR 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
The HONOR 90 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both the models flaunt a 200MP main camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
While the HONOR 90 is equipped with a 2MP depth camera, the Pro device flaunts a 32MP telephoto camera. The designs of the devices are slim and lightweight with smooth and rounded edges.
The HONOR 90 series is supported by a 5000mAh battery. The battery for the HONOR 90 model supports 66W fast charging and the Pro device supports 90W fast charging.
These are the details we have for now. The global price range of the two devices will be announced during the launch event.
