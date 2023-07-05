OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Details

The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch smartphones OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G along with other products like OnePlus Nords Buds 2R and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 at the Nord Summer Launch Event.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 and is expected to be unveiled with some major upgrades. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be a budget-friendly handset, specifically designed for customers who do not wish to spend much on a smartphone.

Here is everything you must know about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event today.