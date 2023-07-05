ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Details

OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Details

OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will hit the Indian market today along with other products.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch smartphones OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G along with other products like OnePlus Nords Buds 2R and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 at the Nord Summer Launch Event.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 and is expected to be unveiled with some major upgrades. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be a budget-friendly handset, specifically designed for customers who do not wish to spend much on a smartphone.

Here is everything you must know about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event today.

Also Read

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, & Live Streaming Details

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, & Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launch Event Take Place?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event called Nord Summer Launch Event will take place today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launch Event Start?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event will start today at 7 pm IST.

Also Read

Reliance Jio Bharat Phone Launched at Rs 999: Features, Specs, Plans, and More

Reliance Jio Bharat Phone Launched at Rs 999: Features, Specs, Plans, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launch Event Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch?

The live streaming of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G will take place today on 5 July on the official YouTube channel of the OnePlus India. The event can be watched by following the below direct link.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launch Event.

Also Read

Motorola Razr 40 Series To Be Launched Today on 4 July: Features, Specs & More

Motorola Razr 40 Series To Be Launched Today on 4 July: Features, Specs & More
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India

The expected price of OnePlus Nord 3 5G is Rs  32,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while as for 16GB RAM variant it is Rs 36,999. The price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is anticipated to be Rs 25,000.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  OnePlus Nord 3 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×