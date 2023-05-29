Honor 90 Series Launch Event: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The tech giant Honor is all set to launch its budget friendly flagship smartphone Honor 90 in China today on 29 May 2023. Two variants Honor 90 Pro and the vanilla Honor 90 will be launched under the new Honor 90 series. The global launch date and time has not been announced yet by the company.
Let us read about the Honor 90 launch date, time, live streaming features, specs, and other details below.
Honor 90 Launch Date and Time
Honor 90 mid-range smartphone will be revealed in China today on 29 May 2023. The smartphone will be launched at 14:30 CST.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Honor 90?
Interested users who want to witness the live streaming of Honor 90 launch event can do so by going to the official website of Honor. People outside China may have to use the VPN to attend the online launch event.
Honor 90: Features and Specifications
According to Gizmochina, following is the list of expected features and specs of Honor 90 that will arrive in China today on 29 May 2023.
OLED screens.
1.5K+ display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an ultra-high 3840Hz PWM dimming.
Powered by 2.5GHz Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor (Honor 90) and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (Honor 90 Pro).
The vanilla model may flaunt a single 50 megapixel front camera. On the backside, there may be a powerful triple camera setup, headlined by an impressive 200MP Samsung HP3 sensor with a wide f/1.9 aperture.
The Honor 90 Pro variant may be equipped with a 50 megapixel front dual selfie camera setup and the same HP3 sensor back camera.
The Honor 90 Pro may arrive with a 5000mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability.
