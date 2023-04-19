Honor Magic 5 Pro Released in UK: Features, Specs, and Pricing Details Here

The tech giant Honor released its flagship device Honor Magic 5 Pro in the United Kingdom (UK) in the last week of March. The handset made its debut in China and was not available in other global markets. However, now the smartphone has been unveiled in the UK with all the features and specifications.

The sale date of Honor Magic 5 Pro in UK is 19 April and it will be available in two distinct color variants including green and black. The price of Honor Magic 5 Pro is £949.99 (Rs 96810.6).

The handset has arrived with a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display along with a resolution of 2848×1312 pixels.

Let us read about Honor Magic 5 Pro features, specifications, and other important details below.