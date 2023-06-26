Vivo X90s To Launch in India Today; Check Price, Specifications, and Features

Vivo is all set to unveil the Vivo X90s smartphone today, on June 26 at a special event in China. We got the official confirmation about the launch of Vivo X90s on Vivo's Weibo channel alongside a collection of street photos captured with the phone.
Vivo X90s was with Mangum photographer Alex Webb who showcased the features and abilities of the new smartphone with his vibrant and colorful style.
The Vivo X90s is set to make its debut today and you can know about specifications, storage options, features, and more for the handset. Vivo has made a few changes to storage variants for its updated 2023 flagship offering.
Vivo X90s Price in India
The price of Vivo X90 starts from ₹ 59,999 and this is the lowest price of the variant and is available for online sale on Flipkart.
Vivo X90s: Specs, Design & Features
The Vivo X90S phone is expected to come with a circular rear camera module, and a triple rear camera setup inside a large, protruding camera module.
The LED flash and branding are located outside the camera module at the top right corner.
The phone may have a curved display at the front with a center-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top.
The phone will have the power and volume buttons on the right side of the phone.
According to Gadgets 360, the TENAA listing revealed that Vivo X90S will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,800 x 1,280 pixels.
The smartphone will also feature an octa-core SoC with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz.
The Vivo X90S is listed on the certification website with up to 16GB of RAM along with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.
The rear camera setup will possess a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.
The Vivo X90S will have a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display that will house a 32-megapixel front camera.
The device will pack a 2,345mAh dual-cell battery offering a rated capacity of 4,690mAh.
The phone will be supported by 120W fast charging and it is likely to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box along with either Funtouch OS 13 or Origin OS 3 on top.
