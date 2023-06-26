Vivo X90s To Launch in India Today; Check Price, Specifications, and Features

Vivo is all set to unveil the Vivo X90s smartphone today, on June 26 at a special event in China. We got the official confirmation about the launch of Vivo X90s on Vivo's Weibo channel alongside a collection of street photos captured with the phone.

Vivo X90s was with Mangum photographer Alex Webb who showcased the features and abilities of the new smartphone with his vibrant and colorful style.

The Vivo X90s is set to make its debut today and you can know about specifications, storage options, features, and more for the handset. Vivo has made a few changes to storage variants for its updated 2023 flagship offering.