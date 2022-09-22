Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Confirmed in India: Launch Date; Details Here

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch in India has been teased by Flipkart via an official microsite. It is important to note that the launch has also been confirmed by Google India's Twitter handle. As per the latest official details available online, the smartphones are ready to make their debut on 6 October. They are set to launch at the Made by Google event that will take place on the same date. Interested buyers should stay alert.

The latest details also suggest that the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are scheduled to take place at 10 am ET, which is 7:30 pm IST, in New York City. The upcoming smartphones by Google are reported to be equipped with Google Tensor G2 SoC. Viewers must watch the launch event on 6 October.