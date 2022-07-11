Google Pixel Buds Pro India Launch on 28 July 2022: Pixel 6a Launch Details Here
Google Pixel Buds Pro pre-order begin on 21 July 2022, Pixel 6a likely to launch with the upcoming earbuds in India.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro finally got a launch date in India. It is important to note that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will officially launch in the country on 28 July 2022. The Pixel Buds Pro by Google was first announced during the company's Google I/O Developer Conference in May 2022. The company has also confirmed the launch of the Google Pixel 6a in India. Everybody should note that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will make its debut in 12 other countries as well.
All the latest official details on the Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for the buyers in India, so the ones who are interested should stay updated. While the earbuds are set to make their debut in India on 28 July 2022, they will be available for pre-order on 21 July 2022 in the country.
The Made by Google Facebook Page confirmed that the upcoming earbuds by the company are set to make their debut later this month in India, in July 2022.
The search giant, Google confirmed that the Pixel 6a is ready to arrive in India as well as other countries this summer, at Google I/O 2022. This hints at the fact that the Pixel 6a could also make its debut alongside the Pixel Buds Pro in the country.
Google Pixel Buds Pro: Expected Price in India and Specifications
The Google Pixel Buds Pro was first unveiled at Google I/O 2022 at a price of $199.99. This amounts to roughly Rs 15,500 in India.
The Pixel Buds Pro are the first-ever earbuds from Google that supports active noise cancellation (ANC). It is to be noted that Google built its ANC with a custom 6-core audio chip. It runs algorithms developed by Google.
Google Pixel 6a: Expected Price in India and Features
The price of the Google Pixel 6a is decided at $449 which amounts to roughly Rs 34,800 for the single 6GB and 128GB configuration. It is important to note that the Google Pixel 6a is supported by Google's Tensor SoC.
Google's Tensor SoC is the same chip that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The chip is supported with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
To know more about the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6a, one should wait for the launch event to take place on 28 July 2022. Everybody should note that the pre-ordering of the Google Pixel Buds Pro will begin on 21 July 2022 in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.