Google I/O 2022 Recap: Pixel 6a, Android 13, and a Sneak Peek at Pixel 7

As is the tradition, Google kicked off this year's developer conference, I/O 2022, with a slew of announcements about new products and features that users can expect in the near future.

There were plenty of software announcements including new updates to search, YouTube, and Google Assistant. The showstopper, however, was the hardware, including the new Pixel 6a, which is reportedly coming to India later this year.

Wednesday's keynote was over two hours long. If you didn't get the chance to sit through it, we've summarised all the key announcements you should watch out for.