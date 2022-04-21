Google Pixel Watch: Specs May Include Fitbit Integration; Know Launch Date
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Google-branded smartwatch that is ready to launch.
The Google Pixel Watch appears to be inching closer to its launch. A tipster has shared a brand new render of this smartwatch.
The render shared by the tipster is similar to the earlier supposed leaks and pictures. While there is no exact date regarding the launch of the smartwatch, it is assumed that it will make its debut soon.
The tipster also noticed the smartwatch on a Google accomplice website and the codename is mentioned to be Rohan.
It is important to note that the Pixel watch is supposed to be the first Google-branded smartwatch when it finally makes its debut.
Google Pixel Watch Leaked Specifications
The new expected render of the Pixel watch from reputed tipster Evan Blass portrays a round dial with a bezel-less design, a bodily crown and also a Fitbit integration.
It is to be noted that the picture does not reveal every other side of the brand new smartwatch. The straps are also absent in the picture that is shared.
The Pixel watch is also predicted to have a mobile variant and be equipped with a 32 GB storage choice. It might also have an upgraded Google Assistant expertise.
The smartwatch is assumed to be powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset. However, all of these are just predictions about the upcoming smartwatch.
Google has not made any formal announcements about the launch, design, or specifications of the much-anticipated smartwatch yet.
Earlier, Evan Blass shared a picture of the Pixel Rohan being listed on an accomplice website and this means that the smartwatch will run on Wear OS 3.1.
He also hints that the Google Pixel smartwatch will soon make its debut in the market.
Google Pixel Watch Launch Details
It is to be noted that the Google smartwatch is tipped to launch during the Google I/O 2022 occasion which is being conducted from 11 May 2022 to 12 May 2022.
The convention is expected to have restricted reside viewers but fans can watch the entire occasion via live stream that will be free.
To watch the convention, fans will have to go to the Google I/O 2022 site and register.
