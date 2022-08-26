Moto G72 to be Launched in India: Check Launch Timeline, Full Specs Here

Motorola, which launched a few G-series phones earlier this year, is getting ready to unveil yet another G-series model – the Moto G72 – as per reports. The smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification platforms like the FCC, TDRA, and IMEI databases globally.

The G72 smartphone has also bagged the BIS certification which is quite a good indication of the phone being launched in India.

Let's check the timeline for the launch along with the key specifications of Moto G72, which will be a successor to the Moto G71.

A report mentions that the Moto G72 will be a 4G offering and not a 5G enabled handset. The Indian variant has the codename “Victoria22”, and the model number is XT2255-2, the same model that was spotted on the BIS certification.