OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Launch on 22 September, Price & Specifications

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 10R smartphone in India a couple of months ago and now the company has announced the launch of the new version of the phone. The new 10R smartphone will be called 10R Prime Blue Edition and it will be officially launched on 22 September.

The recent version of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colour options – Forest Green and Sierra Black. There will be minimal differences between the older and new prime blue edition. The specifications are expected to remain the same except for the design and colour of the phones.