OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Launch on 22 September, Price & Specifications

Know the expected price, colours, design, and specifications of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition.

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 10R smartphone in India a couple of months ago and now the company has announced the launch of the new version of the phone. The new 10R smartphone will be called 10R Prime Blue Edition and it will be officially launched on 22 September.

The recent version of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colour options – Forest Green and Sierra Black. There will be minimal differences between the older and new prime blue edition. The specifications are expected to remain the same except for the design and colour of the phones.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 10R model and the Prime Blue Edition is expected to be the same. Therefore, let's take a look at the similar specifications:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

  • The upcoming OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is expected to come with 150W fast charging support instead of 80W that was in the recent 10R launch.

The company hasn’t revealed anything about the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition yet.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Expected Price

  • The upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 42,000.

  • The OnePlus 10R currently comes in three models in India. The OnePlus 10R 5G was launched at a price of Rs 38,999.

  • Later, the price of the phone was dropped to Rs 34,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage with 80W charging. But the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with 80W charging comes at a price of Rs 38,999.

  • The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with 150W fast charging support is currently priced at Rs 39,999.

