5 Disputing Claims in RS Prasad’s Letter to Facebook’s Zuckerberg 

Amid a series of recent reports on Facebook India’s alleged inaction on hate speech and political ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad fired off a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The letter accuses Facebook of deleting pages of those who support a right-of-centre ideology, claiming such cases of bias to be “a direct outcome” of the “dominant political beliefs” of top Facebook India executives.

The three-page letter says the company’s top India management is “dominated by people who belong to a particular political belief,” including its managing director.

At a time when Facebook is caught in a wave of political controversies sparked by reports of its public policy director Ankhi Das’ refusal to take down hates speech posts by BJP leaders and internal messages celebrating the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha elections victory, the letter has come up with a number of allegations of its own.

Prasad’s letter claims Facebook employees, including those in important positions, “are on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers of India,” adding that it is “doubly problematic when these biases of individuals becomes an inherent bias of the platform.”

The Quint takes a closer look at all the major claims made regarding Facebook’s engagement with its largest market in the world with over 300 millions users.