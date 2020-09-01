Facebook Employees on Record Abusing PM: RS Prasad to Zuckerberg

It may be noted that the Union Minister’s letter to Zuckerberg comes at a time when US media has been reporting suggesting a bias within Facebook India while dealing with posts from members of the BJP or the right wing.

The controversy dates back to 15 August, when The Wall Street Journal report alleged that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, had blocked action against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups. The report detailed how Facebook failed to take action against hate speech being spread by leaders of the BJP on its platform.

Recently,The Wall Street Journal published another article claiming to have accessed postings of Das on Facebook's internal communications systems that were ‘perceived to be openly supportive of the BJP’. Another report by TIME also said that Facebook and WhatsApp have been used to spread hate speech and misinformation.