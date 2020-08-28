Facebook Allowed Itself to Be Used to Spread Hate Speech: Report

“Facebook India’s attitude (towards hate speech) is utterly flippant, callous, uninterested,” says Awaaz, a watchdog group that monitors hate speech on social media platforms.

As per revelations made by TIME, Facebook and WhatsApp have been used to spread hate speech and misinformation.

It also says that the two platforms have been at the core of abetting deadly attacks on minority groups amid rising communal tensions across India.

The report comes weeks after The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing how Facebook failed to take action against hate speech being spread by leaders of the BJP on its platform.