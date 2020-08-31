Facebook’s Ankhi Das Supported BJP in Internal Messages: Report

The controversy began on 15 August, when The Wall Street Journal report alleged that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, had blocked action against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups.

One of the examples quoted in the article was of BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh. "Raja Singh had said Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, called Muslims traitors and threatened to raze mosques. By March of this year, they concluded Mr Singh not only had violated the company’s hate-speech rules but qualified as dangerous, a designation that takes into account a person’s off-platform activities," the publication reported.