Facebook-BJP Row: Probe Senior Management, O’Brien Asks Zuckerberg

O’Brien also went on to state that with the West Bengal elections round the order, Facebooks recent blocking of pages and accounts in Bengal further indicates the existence of a link between Facebook and the BJP.



“There is enough material now in the public domain, including internal memos of senior Facebook management, to substantiate the bias,” he wrote.

O’Brien also stated that he had expressed some of his concerns, in the interest of transparency, to Zuckerberg a few years ago, as well.

“Please do all it takes to urgently work towards maintaining the integrity of your platform in the Indian electoral process,” wrote O’Brien