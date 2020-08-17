Facebook Let BJP Leaders Get Away With Posting Hate Speech: WSJ

Listing the problematic posts, the report points out how Singh had said Rohingya Muslims should be shot, threatened to raze mosques and called Muslims traitors. The policing team of Facebook concluded by March 2020 that not only did Singh violate hate speech rules but he deserved to be designated ‘dangerous’. Being called dangerous takes into account a person’s activities away from Facebook as well, the report quoted company sources as saying.

They argued that his rhetoric, given the communally sensitive environment of India, could lead to real-world violence and that he should be permanently banned from the company’s platforms worldwide. But despite concerns, Singh continues to be active on social media, with thousands of followers.